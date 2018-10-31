Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EU citizens get first insight into living in the UK post-Brexit

Today the Home Office will release the first data on the planned EU Settlement Scheme.

This will outline how EU citizens and their families can gain settled status in the UK. The second phase will be released tomorrow.

The news will be of particular interest to EU citizens currently living and working in the UK, who have so far remained uncertain about their status post-Brexit.

This has led to a significant increase in the number of people applying for UK citizenship in the run up to the country’s departure from the EU.

Airbus announces company results

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus will today announce its third quarter results.

The company is expected to post challenging results as there are concerns that it may not meet its target of 800 aircraft deliveries this year due to operational issues.

Based on delivery numbers up until September, the company will have to deliver 37% of its total annual deliveries in the fourth quarter in order to make its target.

However, it achieved this feat in 2017, making the situation challenging, but possible.

Halloween celebrated across the world

Halloween, also known as All Hallows Eve, will be celebrated today in many parts of the world.

Although traditionally bigger in the US than elsewhere, it has gained increased popularity over time, with countries such as Japan now enthusiastically embracing the traditions of the day.

The yearly event has seen the usual attempts from companies to boost sales around the holiday period, with tie-in products offered by many big-name consumer brands.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The night time economy is also set for a boost, with events happening across the UK in celebration of the day.

Yesterday’s highlights