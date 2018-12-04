Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Goldman Sachs holds Financial Services Conference

Investment banking firm Goldman Sachs will today hold its annual conference, bringing together industry leaders to discuss the current climate in financial services.

The event will feature talks from a range of high-profile speakers from leading companies, including PayPal CEO Dan Schulman and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who will take to the stage at 4pm London time. Dimon’s talk will be aired via a live webcast, which can be accessed here.

The conference is being held at the Conrad Hotel in New York, starting at 2:30pm London time.

Experts give evidence on Digital Government

The United Kingdom’s Science and Technology Committee will today here evidence from a number of experts on the “accessibility and suitability of Government to digitisation”, which will address ethical issues around data sharing across government departments.

The session will welcome a variety of experts from various think-tanks, campaign groups and educational institutions, including Robert McLaren, Head of Industry, Technology and Innovation at Policy Connect, and medConfidential coordinator Sam Smith.

The session will take place in the House of Commons, beginning at 9:30am London time.

Today’s evidence session is part of a wider inquiry launched in September this year, following the publication of the government’s Digital Transformation Strategy in 2017, which explored how technology can be used to redesign and improve public services and internal practices.

EU decides if Britain can reverse Brexit

The European Court of Justice will issue its opinion in a case against the UK’s Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union today, establishing whether the UK is able to reverse its decision to trigger Article 50, which began its process of leaving the EU, without the agreement of the EU’s 27 other member states.

A ruling has been requested by the Court of Session, Scotland’s supreme civil court. Claimants in the case include a number of members of parliament from the Scottish Green, Scottish National Party and Labour.

Last week, the ECJ said that it would “quickly” decide whether the Brexit process can be reversed, a decision that could eventually lead to the UK holding a second referendum. However, a final judgement is not expected to be made until January.

The hearing will take place at the Court of Justice of the European Union, Luxembourg, starting at 8am London time.

