Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Safer Internet Day

Today is Safer Internet Day, an annual call to action for stakeholders to work together to create a safer internet for younger users.

With the slogan “Together for a better internet”, the international campaign focuses on educating children and teenagers on risks of using the internet, including bullying, harassment, fraud and online security, as well as enabling young people to “use the positive power of the internet for good”.

In the UK, more than a thousand organisations and schools will be getting involved in events to promote the responsible use of technology, coordinated by the UK Safer Internet Centre. Globally, Safer Internet Day is celebrated in over a hundred countries.

Snap Inc results announced

Snap Inc, the owner of Snapchat, will today announce its Q4 2018 results, in what could be a vital announcement for the future of the company.

While financial results are expected to be positive, with a higher average revenue per user (ARPU), than the previous year, all eyes will be on daily active user numbers.

The company has been hemorrhaging users since a poorly received design update was rolled out in early 2018, with losses across all geographic markets.

However, Snapchat has attempted to rally, focusing on core user bases such as teenage girls. Today we will see if those efforts have paid off.

Happy Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year starts today, marking the start of the year of the pig, the twelfth and final zodiac animal.

Symbolic of wealth, the pig is the final animal making up the Chinese zodiac because, legend has it, he arrived last to the party organised by the Jade Emperor.

In some ways China has been a latecomer to the international trade party, but is very much now a wealthy and influential leader on the economic and political stage.

Chinese communities around the world will celebrate the start of the new lunar year with dragon processions and lanterns.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

In China itself, it will be a chance for e-commerce platform users of Pinduoduo to use their Oil Hijack app and claim shopping discounts from the sounds of cooking oil at street parties.