Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Experts debate the future of retail

The United Kingdom’s Housing, Communities and Local Government committee will hold an evidence session today into the future of the high street, as brick and mortar retailers continue to lose out as consumers turn to online shopping and cut back on spending due to the uncertain financial climate ahead of Brexit.

This follows a difficult Christmas period in which large retailers such as Superdry, Bonmarché and Next were forced to issue profit warnings.

Today the committee will hear from Sir John Timpson, owner of shoe retail chain Timpson, and Conservative MP Jake Berry, current Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth.

The meeting will take place in Westminster, starting at 4pm London time.

CES opens to the public

After briefing the media on what to expect over the weekend, the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 will open to the public today.

The leading tech trade show, which brings together more than 4,500 exhibiting businesses and more than 180,000 attendees in Las Vegas, is used by tech giants and startups alike to show off their latest products and innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, fitness tracking, televisions and car technology.

Talks on everything from smart homes, to fintech, to robotics will be taking place throughout the day. The full CES 2019 schedule can be viewed here.

Inquiry into economic crime continues

The UK Treasury Committee will continue its investigation into economic crime today, which includes discussion on the potential use of technology and innovation to assist those committing economic crime and the security of consumer data in the digital age.

This comes in the wake of a number of large-scale cyberattacks last year on businesses such as British Airways, Ticketmaster and Marriott, all of which involved the theft of private financial information such as credit card numbers. In the wake of the Marriott attack, one cybersecurity expert claimed it is “likely that every living human has been hacked”.

Today’s oral evidence session will be attended by Detective Chief Superintendent Peter O’Doherty, the City of London Police’s Head of Crime and Cyber.

The session will take place in Westminster, starting at 10am London time.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email