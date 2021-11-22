Japan-based company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring rose 2.2% in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 9.74% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 42.43% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2021, and recorded a 1.34% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring in October 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 57.64% in October 2021, and a 27.07% drop over September 2021, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 26.13% in October 2021, and registered growth of 7.24%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.1% in October 2021, a 19.51% drop from September 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2021 with a 47.57% share, which marked a 19.4% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 39.56%, registering a 27.29% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.67% share and a 32.84% rise over September 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.9% and a month-on-month increase of 10.53%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.26%, registering a 57.14% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 46.1% share in October 2021, a 16.07% decline over September 2021. US featured next with a 30.22% share, down 22% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 7.79% share, an increase of 67.59% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring activity in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.53%, down by 24.81% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 25.1% share, a decline of 22.06% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 22.04% share, up 7.11% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 1.33%, recording a month-on-month decline of 43.64%.