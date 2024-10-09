Nokia has teamed up with NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services provider, to bring Private 5G transformation to global airports.
Nokia and NTT DATA’s joint efforts have resulted in the deployment of Private 5G solutions at key locations, including Cologne Bonn Airport and Fraport AG in Germany.
These deployments are said to have enabled these airports to improve operational efficiency and make real-time, data-driven decisions.
The versatility of the use cases, including AI, IoT, edge computing, and real-time analytics applications, allows enterprises to leverage advanced wireless technology for innovation and operational efficiency.
The partnership has announced the first North American private 5G network deployment in Brownsville, Texas, signifying a significant advancement in smart city and airport connectivity solutions.
It aims to meet the increasing demand for innovative connectivity essential for critical operations in various sectors.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Nokia RAN head Mark Atkinson said: “We are proud to collaborate with NTT DATA to deliver best-in-class network solutions that enhance public services and accelerate the digital transformation of key sectors such as smart cities and airports.
“Nokia’s Private 5G RAN, combined with NTT DATA’s technology services, creates the ideal platform for a wide range of use cases and we look forward to partnering on further innovations together.”
The partnership has already yielded a significant deployment in Brownsville, Texas, where an enterprise-ready, carrier-grade private 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) has been established.
The City of Brownsville is now equipped with Nokia’s 5G radio access portfolio and NTT DATA’s private 5G Network-as-a-Service platform.
This solution provides the city with high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless capabilities crucial for its mission-critical environments.
It combines Nokia’s “anyRAN for Enterprise” approach with NTT DATA’s partner ecosystem, ensuring the delivery of private 5G networks that support digital transformation.
The collaboration also includes the integration of applications, infrastructure, and connectivity to facilitate the adoption of private 5G.