As per the deal, Nokia’s video technologies will be used in Samsung televisions. Credit: 8th.creator/Shutterstock.

Nokia has entered into a multi-year patent licence agreement with South Korean electronics giant Samsung allowing the use of its video technologies in Samsung’s television products.

This agreement will see Samsung make royalty payments to Nokia, a company statement said.

The companies did not disclose the specific terms of the deal.

Nokia New Segments chief licensing officer Arvin Patel said: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Samsung covering the use of our video technologies in their world-class TVs.

“The agreement is yet another proof point of Nokia’s leadership in video and multimedia technologies, and further validation of our decades-long investments in multimedia R&D and standardisation.”

The latest agreement builds on an existing 5G patent license agreement in place between the Finnish multi-national and Samsung.

In January 2023, Nokia signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of the previous deal at the end of 2022.

This 2023 agreement includes Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies.

Nokia offers video and multimedia technologies, including video compression, content delivery, and content recommendation. Over the past 25 years, Nokia is said to have created nearly 5,000 inventions that support multimedia products and services.

Since 2000, Nokia has invested approximately €150bn ($154.5bn) in research and development (R&D), with more than €4bn invested in 2023 alone, to boost innovation in cellular and multimedia technologies.

In September 2024, Samsung announced plans to cut 30% of overseas staff in some divisions, according to sources.

The South Korean company instructed its overseas divisions to reduce sales and marketing staff by around 15% and administrative staff by up to 30%.