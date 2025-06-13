Nominal addresses the limitations of outdated hardware testing tools that rely on spreadsheets and custom Python scripts for slower development. Credit: tilialucida/Shutterstock.

Nominal, a provider of a unified, real-time test stack for physical systems, has raised $75m in its Series B funding round to augment its hardware testing capabilities.

The round was led by Sequoia Capital, with contributions from Lightspeed Venture Partners and ongoing support from Lux Capital, General Catalyst, Founders Fund, and others.

The company plans to use the funding to accelerate the development of its product roadmap and support new offerings focused on embedded and operational use cases.

Sequoia Capital partner Alfred Lin said: “Nominal transforms testing from a constraint into a competitive advantage with an integrated platform that spans development through operations.

“We’re excited to partner with the Nominal team as they create and define this new software category that will power the next era of hardware.”

Founded in 2022 by former engineers from Anduril, Lockheed Martin, and Palantir, Nominal addresses the shortcomings of outdated hardware testing tools, which often rely on spreadsheets and custom Python scripts designed for slower development cycles.

Nominal’s platform replaces fragmented scripts and desktop tools with a secure, integrated system for telemetry management, hardware-in-the-loop (HITL) automation, and live operational monitoring.

The company’s platform is utilised by organisations such as Anduril Industries, Shield AI, and the US Air Force to analyse hardware data, identify anomalies, and ensure mission-ready equipment across sectors including aerospace, defence, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Nominal currently offers two key products, including Nominal Core, a secure cloud workbench for managing and analysing high-rate sensor data, logs, video, and procedures in a collaborative interface.

The other product is Nominal Connect, an edge platform that allows engineers to create custom HITL applications and run automation code linked to physical assets or test stands.

These products streamline processes from prototype development to production and operations.

Nominal co-founder and CEO Cameron McCord said: “Every hour our customers wait for a test results impacts their schedule and budget.

“Nominal pulls the sensor data, control logic, and pass-fail gates into one live workspace, so testing outcomes are available within minutes, not days. Lines keep moving, flight windows stay on the calendar, and engineering teams ship new hardware without adding headcount.”