North America is seeing a hiring boom in tech industry big data roles

North America extended its dominance for big data hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending April.

The number of roles in North America made up 50.5% of total big data jobs – up from 45.9% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 0.4 year-on-year percentage point change in big data roles.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include big data, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for big data job ads in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 41.7% of all big data job adverts in the three months ending April 2021, increasing to 46.5% in the three months ending April this year.

That was followed by China (up 0.4 percentage points), Germany (0.2), and the United Kingdom (0.1).

The top country for big data roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 46.5% of all roles advertised in the three months ending April.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for big data workers in the tech industry?

Some 7.7% of all tech industry big data roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending April.

That was followed by Hyderabad (India) with 2.6%, Pune (India) with 2.5%, and Chennai (India) with 2%.