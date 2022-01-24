North America extended its dominance for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending November.

The number of roles in North America made up 52.3 per cent of total ESG jobs – up from 42.1 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a -3.6 year-on-year percentage point change in ESG roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include environmental, social, and governance, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels – and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for ESG roles in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 39.2 per cent of all ESG job adverts in the three months ending November last year, increasing to 48 per cent in the three months ending November this year.

That was followed by Canada (up 1.5 percentage points), the United Kingdom (up 0.8), and Australia (up 0.4).

The top country for ESG roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 48 per cent of all roles in the three months ending November.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for ESG workers in the tech industry?

Some 2.6 per cent of all tech industry ESG roles were advertised in Chennai (India) in the three months ending November - more than any other city.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 2.6 per cent, Washington (United States) with two per cent, and Hyderabad (India) with 1.4 per cent.