North America is seeing a hiring boom in tech industry fintech roles

North America extended its dominance for fintech hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending December.

The number of roles in North America made up 44.8 per cent of total fintech jobs – up from 33.6 per cent in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a two year-on-year percentage point change in fintech roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData’s thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include fintech, are chosen to cover “any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night”.

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels – and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for fintech job ads in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 32.6 per cent of all fintech job adverts in the three months ending December 2020, increasing to 41.5 per cent in the three months ending December.

That was followed by India (up 1.8 percentage points), Mexico (up 1.6), and Singapore (up 1.1).

The top country for fintech roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 41.5 per cent of all roles advertised in the three months ending December.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for fintech workers in the tech industry?

Some 6.1 per cent of all tech industry fintech roles were advertised in San Francisco (United States) in the three months ending December – more than any other city.

That was followed by London (United Kingdom) with 6.1 per cent, Charlotte (United States) with 4.1 per cent, and Singapore (Singapore) with 3.2 per cent.

