North America is seeing a hiring boom in tech industry IoT roles

North America extended its dominance for internet of things (IoT) hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending February.

The number of roles in North America made up 46.6% of total IoT jobs – up from 43.3% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 3 year-on-year percentage point change in IoT roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData’s thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include internet of things, are chosen to cover “any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night”.

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels – and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for IoT job ads in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was Germany, which saw 4.3% of all IoT job adverts in the three months ending February 2021, increasing to 7.6% in the three months ending February this year.

That was followed by the United States (up 2.5 percentage points), the United Kingdom (1), and Canada (0.899999999999999).

The top country for IoT roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 41.1% of all roles advertised in the three months ending February.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for IoT workers in the tech industry?

Some 4.1% of all tech industry IoT roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending February.

That was followed by Hyderabad (India) with 4.1%, Toronto (Canada) with 1.7%, and Munich (Germany) with 1.7%.

