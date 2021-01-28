North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 3.7% in overall deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 1962 deals worth $174.16bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 1893 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 1013, representing a 51.6% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 781 deals, followed by private equity deals with 168 transactions, respectively capturing a 39.8% and 8.6% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $121.92bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $34.98bn and $17.25bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 51.9% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $90.37bn, against the overall value of $174.16bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Advanced Micro Devices’ $35bn acquisition of Xilinx

2) The $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies by Salesforce.Com

3) Marvell Technology Group’s $10.27bn acquisition of Inphi

4) The $10.2bn private equity deal with RealPage by Thoma Bravo

5) Platinum Equity’s private equity deal with Ingram Micro for $7.2bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

