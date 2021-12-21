North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 15.79% in artificial intelligence deal activity during November 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Accel, Bain Capital, Commerce Ventures Management, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price Group and Tiger Global Management’s $450m acquisition of Socure, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 112 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $3.7bn were announced for the region in November 2021, against the 12-month average of 133 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in November 2021 with 86 transactions, representing a 76.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 23 deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 20.5% and 2.7% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $3.3bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $335.2m and $100m, respectively.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 36.2% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $1.35bn, against the overall value of $3.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Bain Capital,Commerce Ventures Management,Scale Venture Partners,Sorenson Capital Partners,T. Rowe Price Group and Tiger Global Management $450m venture financing deal with Socure

2) The $250m venture financing of Cerebras Systems by Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG),Alpha Wave Ventures and Chimera Partners

3) 40 North Management,Disruptive AI Venture Capital,More Capital SAL,Samsung NEXT Ventures,Sapphire Ventures,TCP Capital,Third Point Ventures and Vertex Growth Fund $250m venture financing deal with Verbit Software

4) The $202m venture financing of Everlaw by Andreessen Horowitz,CapitalG,H.I.G. Growth Partners,K9 Ventures,Menlo Ventures and TPG

5) Altus Group $201.5m acquisition deal with Scryer

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.