Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Tomorrow North Korea’s International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to confirm the country will compete at next month’s Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Over the weekend it was reported that North Korea Olympic representative Chang Ung said North Korean’s figure skaters are “likely to participate”.

Chang Ung was speaking to reporters at Beijing’s international airport, while possibly en route to Switzerland where the IOC is headquartered, according to Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Read more: PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018 attendee guide: prepare for a chilly stay in South Korea

The move would be the latest in a gradual thawing of relations between the warring countries. On Friday last week North Korea agreed to hold official talks with South Korea next Tuesday, the first in more than two years and earlier in the week North Korea reopened a long-closed border hotline with South Korea for talks.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in his New Year’s Day speech that he would consider sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics.

The two countries have been separated by the world’s most heavily militarised border since the Korean war ended in 1953 — though they are technically still at war, having never signed a peace treaty.

South Korean president Moon Jae-In has tried to smooth North Korea’s participation in the games with Moon hailing the “positive response” to Seoul’s belief that the Olympics should represent a “groundbreaking opportunity for peace”.

Meanwhile, the governor of the province hosting the games has offered to send a cruise ship to Wonsan to collect the North’s athletes, officials, and the country’s “cheering squad”.

Read more: PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games: these are the companies that help make the Olympics happen

The US has also worked to get North Korea to the games, agreeing to delay the joint military exercises with South Korea until after the Olympics.

The regular joint drills have been criticised by some as adding to regional tensions, particularly by Beijing and Moscow who have both called for them to be suspended.