New York NY USA-13 July, 2023 Co-founder Carl Pei distributes phones to the first adopters purchasing the smartphone at the promotional drop of the Nothing (2) smartphone. Credit: rblfmr via Shutterstock.

Another Nothing event, another unique presentation.

Admittedly, though, this presentation was a lot more entertaining than the 2022 Nothing Phone (1) presentation. Watching company founder and CEO Carl Pei’s (literal) rollercoaster experience was incredibly entertaining.

Nothing must enter the mainstream

The significance, to a smartphone OEM, of establishing carrier partnerships in the US is massive. Without these partnerships, Nothing cannot expect to take any tangible market share from rival smartphone OEMs as carriers continue offering their latest flagship smartphones for free, which is considerably more enticing than anything the company can offer.

As such, the top priorities for Nothing in the immediate future should be to establish carrier relationships in which it can distribute the Nothing smartphones. The company also needs to urgently offer support for Verizon’s network on its Phone (2), as it currently only works on AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks.

After establishing carrier partnerships, the company has to develop an ecosystem of devices and services to push it further into the mainstream where it can start to take higher levels of market share from rivals. However, given the company’s relatively fledgling status, it might take a few years before the beginnings of an ecosystem can take shape. At the least, it was positive to hear Pei mention a long roadmap planned for Nothing to bolster the company’s ecosystem play.

Carl Pei is the only ray of hope

Credit needs to be given to Pei for what he has achieved with Nothing thus far. It cannot be emphasized enough how difficult it is for new smartphone OEMs to survive in the incredibly entrenched and competitive mobile market. Time and time again, companies have tried and failed from tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft to camera companies like Red.

Pei obviously knew this before he started Nothing, yet he dared to try and is now seeing small amounts of success, as he stated that almost 800,000 Phone (1) units have been sold and almost two million Nothing devices have shipped globally to date. With each Nothing event and product launch, it’s becoming increasingly clear that what differentiates Nothing from other smartphone OEMs is Carl Pei himself. He is bringing consumers into the world of Nothing like no other smartphone OEM is doing via his presentations and interviews with content creators. This has huge appeal as it creates a sense of community, familiarity, and – ultimately – loyalty to him and the company.