Nscale aims to further strengthen its platform for production-scale AI deployments across multiple regions. Credit: Ocelot/Shutterstock.com.

Nscale, a UK-based company specialising in AI infrastructure, has secured $2bn in Series C funding, at a valuation of $14.6bn.

The financing round was led by Norwegian industrial investment company Aker and US-based venture capital firm 8090 Industries.

Other participants in the round included Astra Capital Management, Citadel, Dell, Jane Street, Linden Advisors, Lenovo, Nokia, Nvidia, and Point72.

Launched from stealth in May 2024, Nscale is focused on developing sustainable, AI-ready data centres.

The company deploys large-scale graphic processing unit (GPU) infrastructure and provides high-performance AI cloud services. This end-to-end approach allows Nscale to co-design its data centres and GPU superclusters with an aim to deliver exceptional speed, performance, and efficiency for AI workloads.

Nscale plans to use the Series C proceeds to advance its development of integrated AI infrastructure across Europe, North America, and Asia.

The AI hyperscaler stated that the additional funds will allow it to increase its infrastructure capacity and expand both its engineering and operations teams.

Nscale aims to further strengthen its platform for production-scale AI deployments across multiple regions.

As part of this announcement, Nscale revealed three new appointments to its board of directors, adding Sheryl Sandberg, Susan Decker and Nick Clegg.

Sandberg is currently co-founder of Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners. She previously served as chief operating officer at Meta and held an executive role at Google.

Decker is CEO and co-founder of Raftr as well as a former president of Yahoo. She is a current board member for several major companies including Costco Wholesale and Berkshire Hathaway.

Clegg is a general partner at Hiro Capital with prior roles including UK Deputy Prime Minister and Global Affairs president at Meta.

These new directors join existing board members Josh Payne, Rael Nurick, Jacob Leschly, and Øyvind Eriksen.

Aker president and CEO Øyvind Eriksen said: “This step strengthens execution by putting delivery and governance under one roof, while keeping continuity for the people and projects already underway.

“We have full confidence in Nscale’s ability to deliver responsibly in Norway over the long term, and we believe this positions the work for faster progress and durable value creation.”

In addition to the board changes, Nscale has entered into an agreement with Aker to fully integrate their Aker Nscale joint venture announced in July 2025 into the AI infrastructure firm.

Aker will remain a significant shareholder in Nscale.

All projects under the former joint venture will continue under Nscale’s management following this consolidation.

Aker also led Nscale’s Series B round in September 2025 which fetched $1.1bn. In late 2024, the AI hyperscaler drew $155m in its Series A round led by Sandton Capital Partners.

Last October, Nscale signed an expanded multi-year agreement with Microsoft to deploy roughly 200,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs as part of hyperscale AI infrastructure rollouts across Europe and the US.

Under the deal, Nscale will provide Nvidia-based AI infrastructure services to Microsoft, while also supporting EU-specific data sovereignty requirements for regional customers. The agreement builds on Nscale and Microsoft’s September 2025 announcement to establish the UK’s largest Nvidia AI supercomputer at Nscale’s Loughton AI Campus.