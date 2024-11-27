The acquisition is expected to bolster NTT DATA’s cloud capabilities. Credit: Sutthiphong Chandaeng / Shutterstock.

Digital business and IT services provider NTT DATA has agreed to acquire Niveus Solutions, a supplier of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, for an undisclosed sum.

This acquisition is expected to bolster NTT DATA’s cloud capabilities and boost its position as a key global system integrator for Google Cloud.

The acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to meet the increasing global demand for transformative cloud solutions across various industries.

Upon completion of the transaction, NTT DATA will add Niveus Solutions’ 1000 GCP engineering professionals to its Google Cloud Business Unit.

Niveus Solutions’ expertise spans several sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, automotive, retail, and logistics, supporting NTT DATA’s efforts to address complex client challenges with secure industry-specific cloud solutions.

NTT DATA cloud and security services head Charlie Li said: “The acquisition of Niveus Solutions will firmly position us as a leading Google Cloud powerhouse, propelling NTT DATA as one of the world’s largest system integrator partners for Google Cloud.

“With Niveus Solutions, we are set to redefine possibilities in the AI-driven cloud era, enabling clients to accelerate digital transformations and achieve meaningful business outcomes across industries and geographies.”

NTT DATA’s Google Cloud Business Unit, which offers industry solutions in data analytics, genAI, and cloud modernisation services, will be complemented by Niveus Solutions’ capabilities.

Niveus Solutions CEO and co-founder Suyog Shetty said: “Niveus Solutions is excited to join forces with NTT DATA.

“Today’s news accelerates our mission to harness our GCP talent pool globally, tapping into India’s thriving ecosystem of skilled professionals and enhancing our ability to deliver transformative services globally.”

NTT DATA APAC CEO John Lombard said: “The Niveus Solutions acquisition significantly advances our Google Cloud partnership and expands our ability to meet the growing demand for AI-powered solutions that drive business growth.

“With Niveus Solutions, we’re strategically positioned to capitalise on this significant growth opportunity across APAC and beyond.”

Last month, Nokia and NTT DATA teamed up to bring private 5G transformation to global airports.

Nokia and NTT DATA’s joint efforts have resulted in the deployment of private 5G solutions at key locations, including Cologne Bonn Airport and Fraport in Germany.