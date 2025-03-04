Intel is seen as the US’s best hope for producing advanced semiconductors domestically. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock.

Nvidia and Broadcom are conducting manufacturing tests with Intel’s 18A process, potentially leading to contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, reported Reuters, citing sources.

This move could bolster Intel’s contract manufacturing business, which has faced delays and lacks a prominent chip designer customer.

The tests are crucial for Intel as it competes with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in the global chip market.

The tests by Nvidia and Broadcom focus on Intel’s 18A manufacturing process, known for producing advanced AI processors and complex chips.

An Intel spokesperson stated, “We do not comment on specific customers but continue to see strong interest and engagement on Intel 18A across our ecosystem.”

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is also considering Intel’s 18A process, though it is unclear if AMD has submitted test chips.

AMD declined to comment on the matter, reported the media outlet.

Meanwhile, Nvidia and Broadcom are not testing complete chip designs but are assessing the behaviour and capabilities of the 18A process.

Chip designers often purchase wafers to test specific chip components before committing to full-scale production.

Testing can last several months, and the start date of these tests remains undisclosed.

However, successful tests do not guarantee Intel will secure new business.

Nvidia chose not to provide a statement, while Broadcom did not reply to a request for comment.

In 2024, Broadcom’s tests with Intel were reportedly disappointing, yet the company continues to evaluate Intel’s foundry.

The backdrop of these tests includes potential delays in Intel’s ability to deliver chips for some customers relying on third-party intellectual property.

Intel’s contract manufacturing business is central to its revival strategy, initially spearheaded by former CEO Pat Gelsinger.

However, Gelsinger was dismissed in December, and the interim co-CEOs have delayed Intel’s AI chip development until at least 2027.

Intel’s challenges have attracted attention from US President Donald Trump’s administration, which aims to enhance American manufacturing capabilities and counter China’s influence.

Intel is seen as the US’s best hope for producing advanced semiconductors domestically.

However, Intel has announced delays to its $28bn chip manufacturing plants in Ohio, with the first facility in New Albany now expected to be operational between 2030 and 2031, extending the timeline by at least five years from the original plans.