Nvidia aims to provide samples of new AI chip to Chinese clients for evaluation as early as next month. Credit: El editorial/Shutterstock.com.

Nvidia is reportedly working on a new AI chip for the Chinese market, which is expected to surpass the capabilities of its current H20 model.

This development is based on the company’s latest Blackwell architecture, reported Reuters citing sources familiar with the situation.

Earlier in August 2025, US President Donald Trump opened the door to the possibility of more advanced Nvidia chips being sold in China.

The forthcoming chip, provisionally named the B30A, is anticipated to feature a single-die design, which is expected to provide approximately half the raw computing power of the dual-die configuration found in Nvidia’s B300 accelerator card.

A single-die design integrates all primary components of an integrated circuit onto a single piece of silicon, rather than distributing them across multiple dies.

This new chip will incorporate high-bandwidth memory and Nvidia’s NVLink technology, facilitating rapid data transfer between processors.

While the specifications for the new chip are not yet finalised, Nvidia aims to provide samples to Chinese clients for evaluation as early as next month, sources told the new agency.

In a statement, Nvidia remarked, “We evaluate a variety of products for our roadmap, so that we can be prepared to compete to the extent that governments allow.”

The company added, “Everything we offer is with the full approval of the applicable authorities and designed solely for beneficial commercial use.”

The US Department of Commerce did not respond to Reuter’s requests for comment regarding the matter.

Nvidia recently received permission to resume sales of the H20, which was specifically developed for the Chinese market following the implementation of export restrictions in 2023. Sales were halted abruptly in April.

Recently, the Trump administration announced an agreement with Nvidia and AMD, which would see the US government receive 15% of revenue from the sale of certain advanced chips in China.

Additionally, Nvidia is preparing to launch another new chip tailored for the Chinese market, based on its Blackwell architecture and primarily focused on AI inference tasks.

This chip, referred to as the RTX6000D, is expected to be priced lower than the H20.

It is designed to comply with US government thresholds and will utilise GDDR memory, featuring a memory bandwidth of 1,398GB per second, just below the 1.4TB limit established by recent restrictions that led to the initial ban on the H20.

Small batches of the RTX6000D are anticipated to be delivered to Chinese clients in September, according to one source.