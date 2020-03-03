Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Chipmaker NVIDIA has moved its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) to online-only in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual conference was due to take place in San Jose, US, between 22 and 26 March.

Talks that were due to take place at the popular tech conference will be published online in “the weeks ahead”. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote will be streamed online.

Those that purchased passes for GTC will be given a full refund, NVIDIA said.

“This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers,” the company said in a statement.

“Additionally, for those in NVIDIA’s developer program, we plan to schedule availability with our researchers, engineers and solution architects to answer technical questions.”

The cancellation of GTC’s physical event follows a slew of other technology conference cancellations over fears around the coronavirus outbreak, now known officially as COVID-19.

Last month Mobile World Congress was cancelled after a host of big names pulled out. Meanwhile Facebook’s F8 developer conference and the Games Developer Conference have been cancelled, with other events scaled back in light of the outbreak.

So far the disease has infected at least 85,000 people and claimed the lives of at least 3,000. The majority of cases are in mainland China, where the outbreak first began.

