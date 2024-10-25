NVIDIA is intensifying its presence in India by forging a series of artificial intelligence (AI)-focused partnerships with Indian companies.
The technology giant is set to supply AI chips and software for various applications.
At the forefront of these collaborations is a deal with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries to create infrastructure for AI applications.
The US-based NVIDIA will provide its Blackwell AI processors to power a one-gigawatt data centre that Reliance Industries is constructing in the state of Gujarat.
NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, alongside Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, announced the partnership at an AI summit in Mumbai.
The collaboration aims to fuel India’s digital transformation and position the country as a global leader in AI innovation.
In another strategic move, Tech Mahindra will utilise NVIDIA’s technology to develop Indus 2.0, an AI model that operates in Hindi and various regional dialects.
This project aims to serve multiple sectors, including retail, banking, healthcare, and citizen services, enhancing AI accessibility across India.
Tata Communications and Yotta Data Services also plan to acquire and deploy tens of thousands of NVIDIA H100 chips by year-end.
Tata Communications will integrate NVIDIA’s advanced software solutions, such as NVIDIA NIM microservices, NVIDIA Omniverse, and NVIDIA Isaac platforms, into its AI cloud offerings, providing businesses with tools for AI-driven simulation and automation.
During the AI Summit, NVIDIA emphasised the role of AI as the driving force behind India’s digital transformation.
Huang highlighted India’s wealth of IT and computer science expertise as an “amazing natural resource” with “vast potential” yet to be realised.
“It makes complete sense that India should manufacture its own AI,” Huang said.
“You should not export data to import intelligence,” he added.
NVIDIA is also focused on upskilling nearly half a million developers in collaboration with other IT giants such as Infosys, TCS, and Wipro.
Commenting on the partnership, Ambani supported Huang’s vision, predicting that “India will be one of the biggest intelligence markets,” due to its young and technically skilled population.