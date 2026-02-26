Nvidia’s revenue for Q4 FY26 surged 73% to $68.1bn from $39.3bn in Q4 FY25. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com.

Nvidia has reported a 94% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q4 FY26), with net income rising to $42.96bn from $22.09bn a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter ended 25 January 2026 climbed 73% year on year to $68.1bn from $39.3bn in Q4 FY25. Nvidia also reported a 20% sequential revenue increase from $57.0bn in the prior quarter.

Nvidia’s fourth quarter was driven by surging demand for accelerated computing and AI, resulting in record data centre revenue.

The data centre business continued to account for most of the company’s quarterly revenue. Revenue of this segment was $62.3bn in Q4 FY26, up 75% year on year and 22% quarter on quarter.

The company said it does not expect any data centre compute revenue from China in its outlook for the next quarter.

Outside the data centre business, Nvidia reported growth in its professional visualisation and automotive and robotics segments. Professional visualisation revenue rose to $1.3bn, up 159% year on year and 74% sequentially. Automotive and robotics revenue came in at $604m, up 6% year on year and 2% from the prior quarter.

In Q4 FY26, Nvidia posted a GAAP gross margin of 75.0% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 75.2%. The company reported operating expenses of $4.7bn on a GAAP basis and $3.5bn on a non-GAAP basis for the quarter.

Nvidia’s GAAP diluted earnings per share in the reported quarter were $1.76 while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.62.

For the full fiscal year 2026, Nvidia reported revenue of $215.9bn, up 65% from $130.4bn in the prior year. The company reported a GAAP gross margin of 71.1% for the year and a non-GAAP gross margin of 71.3%.

On a full-year basis, GAAP diluted earnings per share were $4.90 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $4.77.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q1 FY27), Nvidia forecast revenue of about $78.0bn, plus or minus 2%. The company projected GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of about 75.0%, and said it expects operating expenses of about $7.7bn on a GAAP basis and $7.5bn on a non-GAAP basis.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “Computing demand is growing exponentially — the agentic AI inflection point has arrived. Grace Blackwell with NVLink is the king of inference today — delivering an order-of-magnitude lower cost per token — and Vera Rubin will extend that leadership even further.

“Enterprise adoption of agents is skyrocketing. Our customers are racing to invest in AI compute — the factories powering the AI industrial revolution and their future growth.”

During the reported fourth quarter, the company unveiled the NVIDIA Rubin platform with advanced chips promising significant cost reduction in AI inference and announced that major cloud providers will be early adopters.

Nvidia also expanded partnerships with Meta, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, CoreWeave, and Synopsys to accelerate global AI infrastructure and enterprise agent adoption.

The quarter saw the launch of the NVIDIA BlueField-4 data processor, Nemotron 3 open AI models, and Earth-2 weather modelling tools, alongside progress in AI-driven biology and drug discovery through BioNeMo.

The company forged strategic collaborations with Lilly, Infosys, and the US Department of Energy during the reported period.

In professional visualisation, Nvidia introduced the RTX PRO 5000 GPU and expanded global access to DGX Spark. Automotive advances included the Alpamayo open AV models and extended partnerships with Mercedes-Benz and leading robotics firms for next-generation autonomous technology.

Earlier this month, Nvidia announced a multiyear strategic partnership with Meta, covering on-premises, cloud, and AI infrastructure. As part of the collaboration, Meta will develop hyperscale data centers optimised for both AI training and inference.

The partnership enables large-scale deployment of Nvidia CPUs, millions of Blackwell and Rubin GPUs, and integration of Nvidia Spectrum-X switches into Meta’s data centre platforms.