The project aims to enhance network security with quantum encryption. Credit: Anatolii Stoiko/Shutterstock.

O2 Telefónica (Telefónica Deutschland) has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other entities on a pilot project to test quantum technologies in Telefónica’s mobile network to enhance performance and security.

The project partners also include Telefonica Tech as AWS consulting partner and Universidad Politecnica de Madrid in Spain.

O2 Telefonica’s initiative aims to assess quantum-resistant encryption techniques to ensure mobile networks remain resilient against computing power advancements.

In the pilot project, a computer accessed via Amazon Braket quantum computing service was explored as a tool to help optimise the placement of O2 Telefónica’s mobile towers in Munich.

The challenge is to ensure no overlapping coverage between towers while maximising network efficiency.

This involves evaluating billions of configurations, considering factors like frequency, geography, and signal interference. Quantum computing is being tested for its future potential in solving such complex problems.

The pilot seeks to determine if these processors can identify network configurations that enhance coverage and reduce interference.

AWS Core Networking vice-president Matt Rehder said: “Quantum technologies have the potential to transform telecommunications networks, enhancing security, optimising infrastructure, and unlocking new capabilities.

“The AWS Cloud provides powerful tools to explore and integrate these innovations, building a secure and efficient foundation for the 6G networks of tomorrow that will power a vast array of digital services for consumers and enterprises alike.”

AWS and Telefónica will work together to optimise mobile tower placement, enhance network security with quantum encryption, and use these insights to develop 6G networks.

O2 Telefónica chief technology and enterprise officer Mallik Rao said: “We are entering the quantum age of digital networking. Quantum physics will enhance digital communication.

“With our pilot project, we are taking a significant step towards quantum-safe mobile networks of the future. We are creating the necessary conditions today to leverage quantum technologies and their possibilities in our O2 network for the benefit of our customers.”