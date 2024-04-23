Oki Electric Industry has been granted a patent for a developer supply device that includes a developer container with a movable shutter and sealing member, and a holder with an engagement portion. The design allows for efficient attachment and supply of developer in a specific direction. GlobalData’s report on Oki Electric Industry gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Oki Electric Industry, Virtual banking assistant was a key innovation area identified from patents. Oki Electric Industry's grant share as of February 2024 was 48%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Developer supply device with container holder and sealing member

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11921440B2) discloses a developer supply device designed to efficiently supply developer to a developer container holder. The device includes a developer container with an opening/closing member that can move between a closing position and an opening position to control the supply port. A sealing member is provided between the housing and the opening/closing member. The developer container holder features an engagement portion that interacts with a protruding portion of the opening/closing member, ensuring proper attachment of the developer container to the holder.



Furthermore, the patent claims detail additional features of the developer supply device, such as the configuration of the opening/closing member to open the supply port when the protruding portion is engaged with the engagement portion. The engagement portion of the developer container holder includes a recess for the protruding portion to be inserted into, ensuring secure attachment. The device is designed to facilitate the movement and attachment of the developer container to the holder, allowing for efficient developer supply in development devices and image formation apparatuses.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Oki Electric Industry, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed