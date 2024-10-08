Ooredoo Qatar, an ICT provider and a telecom operator, has entered into a partnership with Tech Mahindra to bolster its managed security services (MSS) for business customers.
This collaboration aligns with Ooredoo’s goal to provide advanced cybersecurity solutions by partnering with a global technology service vendor.
Ooredoo highlighted the success of the partnership, which began in April 2024, noting that Tech Mahindra’s takeover of Ooredoo’s MSS platform has already scaled and improved the management of cybersecurity for its business clients in Qatar.
India-based Tech Mahindra brings more than two decades of experience serving Fortune 500 companies, offering an array of services including security operations centre management, security information and event management, cloud security, and advanced solutions such as endpoint security, zero trust platforms, and threat intelligence.
Ooredoo Qatar chief business officer Thani Ali Al Malki said: “Our partnership with Tech Mahindra is a testament to our ongoing commitment to provide comprehensive, cutting-edge security solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Qatar.
“Together, we aim to enhance the security and resilience of our B2B customers by leveraging Tech Mahindra’s global experience and expertise in advanced cybersecurity services.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Tech Mahindra senior vice president of India, Middle East, and Africa business Ram Ramachandran said: “In today’s interconnected world, securing our customer’s digital assets is more critical than ever. Our partnership with Ooredoo is a strategic move to address this pressing need across the IMEA markets.
“Through our combined efforts, we focus on leveraging our global expertise to ensure that customers’ security needs are met, and a new benchmark is set for security services across the region.”
In a move to further enhance its cybersecurity offerings, Tech Mahindra also partnered with Horizon3.ai in August 2024.
This collaboration aims to integrate Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero platform with Tech Mahindra’s cybersecurity services, providing threat detection and compliance insights.
Tech Mahindra plans to utilise Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero autonomous penetration testing platform to assist customers in identifying and mitigating security vulnerabilities.