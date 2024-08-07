Tech Mahindra’s initiative is designed to provide customers with the necessary tools and expertise. Credit: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.

Indian IT services provider Tech Mahindra has forged a partnership with Horizon3.ai to bolster artificial intelligence (AI)-based cybersecurity for enterprises.

This collaboration aims to integrate Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero platform with Tech Mahindra’s cybersecurity services to deliver advanced threat detection and compliance insights.

It will see Tech Mahindra leveraging Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero autonomous penetration testing platform to help customers identify and address security vulnerabilities.

This is expected to enable proactive defence across various network infrastructures, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Combining their cybersecurity expertise and global reach, Tech Mahindra and Horizon3.ai aim to drive innovation in the cybersecurity domain.

The initiative is designed to provide customers with the necessary tools and expertise to protect their digital assets effectively, Tech Mahindra said.

Customers will also gain access to real-time vulnerability assessments, which will facilitate the prompt identification and remediation of security gaps.

The capability to simulate real-world cyber-attacks will also be a key feature, allowing for the assessment of security resilience.

Furthermore, the partnership promises comprehensive risk reporting with actionable remediation recommendations, enhancing compliance and offering cost-effective, scalable penetration testing solutions.

This will help organisations meet regulatory requirements while ensuring a high level of security assurance.

Tech Mahindra president of next gen services Kunal Purohit said: “In a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, traditional security assessments often fail to identify exploitable vulnerabilities.

“Our partnership with Horizon3.ai underscores our commitment to providing the best security solutions, enabling our customers to secure their business operations. Together, we aim to provide comprehensive security management services that empowers customers to scale at speed leveraging next-gen penetration testing capabilities.”

Horizon3.ai CEO Snehal Antani said: “We are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra, a recognised leader in managed security services. This partnership enables us to extend the reach of NodeZero, providing more organisations with the ability to proactively identify and remediate exploitable vulnerabilities, while also strategically deploying deception and threat detection based on pentest results.

“And more importantly, enabling CIOs and CISOs to understand their security posture over time. Together, we are setting a new standard for security excellence worldwide.”

Tech Mahindra’s collaboration with Horizon3.ai comes against the backdrop of CrowdStrike’s global tech outage, which affected more than 8.5 million Windows devices, causing widespread disruption across a number of sectors.