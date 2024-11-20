OpenAI has expanded the availability of ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode, bringing the feature to web browsers.
The introduction of the Advanced Voice Mode to the web was announced by OpenAI chief product officer Kevin Weil on X social media platform.
This advanced functionality is now accessible to subscribers of OpenAI’s paid plans, including Plus, Enterprise, Teams, or Edu.
Weil stated that the feature, which leverages GPT-4’s native audio capabilities for natural, real-time conversations, would be available to paying customers starting this week.
The move follows the successful launch of the same feature on iOS and Android apps in September 2024.
Weil said that OpenAI plans to launch the feature to free users in “the coming weeks”.
In a press statement on X, Weil said: “We launched Advanced Voice Mode in our iOS and Android apps in September, and just recently brought them to our desktop apps.”
Weil added: “Now we’re excited to add web to the mix. This means you can now talk to ChatGPT right from your browser.
“I use voice mode to explore ideas and ask quick questions without having to type. @thirdweil and the kids love it—they always ask to “talk to ChatGPT” while we’re driving. And I used it as a universal translator in Seoul and Tokyo recently, having full business conversations with people with whom I had no common language.”
In October 2024, OpenAI introduced web search integration to its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT.
With the upgrade, ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers have access to information directly through the chat interface. This expands the bot’s capabilities beyond its previous historical data constraints.