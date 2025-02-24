The AI agent is designed to perform web-based tasks on behalf of users. Credit: Selman GEDIK/Shutterstock.

AI company OpenAI has announced the expansion of its AI agent, Operator, to more regions across the globe.

In a post on X, OpenAI said: “Operator is now rolling out to ChatGPT Pro subscribers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the UK.”

The company stated that Operator is available in most regions where ChatGPT operates, although it is still working to introduce it in the European Union (EU), Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland.

Initially launched in the US, Operator is now accessible to ChatGPT Pro subscribers. The tool, which costs $200 per month, is expected to be extended to users in the Plus, Team, and Enterprise tiers in the future.

Currently, Operator can only be accessed through a dedicated web page, but OpenAI plans to integrate it with all ChatGPT clients.

The tool operates through a separate browser window, allowing users to take control at any time to complete tasks.

Earlier this month, OpenAI launched a new agentic AI tool, called deep research, in ChatGPT.

The new feature is powered by a version of OpenAI’s forthcoming o3 model, designed specifically to enhance web browsing capabilities and streamline data analysis.

The AI agent market is competitive, with companies such as Google, Anthropic, and Rabbit developing similar tools, reported TechCrunch.

Google’s project remains on a waitlist, Anthropic offers access via an API, and Rabbit’s model is limited to its device owners.

Anthropic recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to explore the use of AI in enhancing public services.

The collaboration aims to improve access to government information and services online using Anthropic’s AI model, Claude, while promoting responsible AI practices.