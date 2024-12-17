Artificial intelligence (AI) giant OpenAI has expanded its ChatGPT Search product to all users of its ChatGPT chatbot, Bloomberg reported.
Initially launched in November 2024, ChatGPT Search is now accessible to any user logged in with an account across OpenAI’s mobile apps and website.
Previously, the search option was exclusive to paid subscribers.
OpenAI’s decision follows the success of ChatGPT in late 2022, which prompted tech companies to integrate generative AI into various services, including online search.
As part of the rollout, users can set ChatGPT Search as their default search engine via their web browser. OpenAI also introduced a new feature allowing users to ask questions, such as activities in Zurich before Christmas, and receive verbal responses from the chatbot.
The announcement was made on the eighth day of OpenAI’s 12-day live-streamed product events, the report said.
During this series, OpenAI also introduced a more expensive ChatGPT Pro subscription and began rolling out an AI video generation tool named Sora.
In a recent update, OpenAI added real-time video and screen-sharing capabilities to the Advanced Voice Mode of ChatGPT.
This feature allows users to share screens with ChatGPT and receive feedback on tasks like solving complex math problems.
Users can initiate video by clicking a video icon in the chat window, while screen sharing can be activated via the three-dot menu.
This feature was first hinted at in May when GPT-4 demonstrated its ability to observe and describe game actions conversationally.
The rollout was delayed initially, as OpenAI deemed it not ready for production.
The capability is now available on iOS and Android for ChatGPT Teams, Plus, and Pro users, with a rollout to ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu subscribers planned for January.