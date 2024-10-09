OpenAI has announced plans to open a new office in Singapore by the end of the year, reports Bloomberg.
This move is aimed at bolstering the company’s support for the rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Singapore office will act as a central hub for OpenAI to collaborate with regional partners, governments, and customers.
As part of the expansion, the company is partnering with AI Singapore, a government initiative to bring together research groups operating locally.
Based in San Francisco USA, OpenAI is experiencing rapid growth, having recently secured billions of dollars in funding and credit, leading to a valuation of $157bn.
OpenAI’s expansion in Asia began earlier this year with the opening of its first office in Tokyo, which included a customised GPT-4 model for Japanese-language users.
The Singapore office will be OpenAI’s second in Asia.
Singapore is a strategic choice for OpenAI, as it is already the regional headquarters for several US tech giants such as Google and Meta Platforms.
These companies are also investing in subsea internet cables to improve connectivity between Singapore and the US west coast.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said: “Singapore, with its rich history of technology leadership, has emerged as a leader in artificial intelligence. We are excited to partner with the government and the country’s thriving AI ecosystem as we expand into the APAC region.”
In addition to its expansion, OpenAI has formed a partnership with Hearst to integrate the media company’s content into OpenAI’s products.
This partnership will allow OpenAI to offer content from more than 20 magazine brands and more than 40 newspapers to ChatGPT’s 200 million weekly users.
The integration will provide users with a diverse range of content, from local news to lifestyle topics such as fashion, home design, health, and fitness.