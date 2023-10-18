ChatGPT maker, OpenAI, has announced a partnership with Abu Dhabi’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) company G42, founded in 2018 and based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed
The partnership will focus on using OpenAI’s generative AI (GenAI) models in different sectors, like financial services, energy and healthcare.
GlobalData’s 2023 macroeconomic review of the UAE emphasised the technological lead that the country had. Both the broadband and mobile penetration rates of the UAE were the highest recorded of any country in the Middle East and North Africa according to GlobalData research.
The UAE was ranked 24th out of 132 countries in the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s 2021 Global Innovation Index.
In August, G42’s AI subsidiary, Inception, released a large language model (LLM) trained on a database of over 395 billion tokens of Arabic and English.
The LLM named Jais, after UAE’s highest peak, has been described as a “significant milestone” for the inclusion of Arabic in the AI world.
Several organisations such as UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and First Abu Dhabi Bank will begin using Jais in their operations.
G42 has been investing heavily in AI, announcing in July that it had formed a partnership with genAI company Cerebras Systems to launch Condor Galaxy, a global network of nine interconnected, cloud-based, AI supercomputers.