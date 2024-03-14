Credit: Shutterstock/Ascannio

OpenAI has announced a partnership with French newspaper Le Monde and Spain’s Prisa Media to develop news applications for ChatGPT. Financial details of partnerships remain undisclosed.

Content from Le Monde and Prisa Media publications will be used to train ChatGPT models.

In a blog post, OpenAI said users will receive news summaries and links to original articles from partnered publishers.

In an article published on its site, Le Monde emphasised its commitment to providing accurate news at scale, leveraging AI partnerships.

Le Monde chief executive Louis Dreyfus said: “This partnership with OpenAI allows us to expand our reach and uphold our commitment to providing accurate, verified, balanced news stories at scale.”

In 2023, OpenAI partnered with The Associated Press and Axel Springer, in an arrangement granting OpenAI the right to use news article repositories and content to train its AI systems.

The demand for data, especially textual information, by OpenAI and its competitors has prompted concerns among publishers, authors, and artists who argue that their intellectual property is being exploited without adequate compensation.

However, amid the growing embrace of generative AI in the news sector, some publishers remain cautious, citing concerns over data collection and the technology’s susceptibility to producing fabricated content.

On Wednesday, the EU Parliament approved far-reaching rules governing AI, including regulations for powerful systems like ChatGPT.

Regulations focus on higher-risk AI uses, with stricter transparency rules and an outright ban on dangerous tools. Brussels had been working to pass regulations since ChatGPT’s arrival in late 2022, amid the global AI race.