This move is expected to make OpenAI more appealing to investors. Credit: JarTee/Shutterstock.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is reportedly planning a restructuring that will transform the company into a for-profit benefit corporation, reports Reuters, citing sources.

This move will shift control away from its non-profit board and is expected to make the company more appealing to investors.

According to the sources, OpenAI non-profit will retain a minority stake in the for-profit entity, but the governance changes could impact how AI risks are managed.

After the reorganisation, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected receive equity in the for-profit company for the first time.

The proposed restructuring is still being finalised with legal and shareholder consultations, and the timeline for completion is currently uncertain.

Amidst these changes, OpenAI has seen executive shifts, including the sudden departure of CTO Mira Murati and the sabbatical currently being taken by president Greg Brockman.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In a statement, an OpenAI representative said: “We remain focused on building AI that benefits everyone, and we are working with our board to ensure that we are best positioned to succeed in our mission. The non-profit is core to our mission and will continue to exist.”

Since its inception as a non-profit AI research organisation in 2015, OpenAI has grown significantly, especially after the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022.

The app’s success has led to a valuation surge from $14bn in 2021 to an estimated $150bn.

Investors such as Thrive Capital and Apple have shown keen interest in the company’s convertible debt round.

OpenAI’s unique structure was designed to ensure the development of “safe AGI that is broadly beneficial.”

However, in November 2023, Altman was temporarily ousted by the non-profit board due to internal conflicts, only to be reinstated shortly after.

The board, now chaired by Bret Taylor, former Salesforce co-CEO, has since been refreshed with more tech executives.

The removal of non-profit control may align OpenAI’s operations more closely with typical startups, a change supported by investors.

However, this has raised concerns within the AI safety community about the company’s commitment to managing long-term AI risks, especially after dissolving its superalignment team earlier this year.

Regarding equity, it is not yet clear how much Altman will receive.

Altman, who is already a billionaire from his investments in multiple startups, had previously refrained from taking an equity stake to maintain a board majority of disinterested directors.

OpenAI’s new structure will resemble that of competitors such as Anthropic and Elon Musk’s xAI, which are also registered as benefit corporations.