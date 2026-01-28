Nathan Jenniges is senior vice president and general manager of secure communications at BlackBerry.

Secure communications is entering its most consequential turning point since the invention of modern cryptography. Through continuous rapid technological breakthroughs, quantum computing is accelerating faster than governance can adapt, and harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks are already underway, targeting encrypted data for future quantum decryption.

Quantum computing promises transformative, even lifesaving advances, but also introduces significant new risk. As the timeline for practical quantum attacks accelerates, government and critical infrastructure leaders must treat quantum resilience with the same urgency once reserved for digital transformation and cyber insurance. The strategic focus has shifted from hypothetical scenarios to concrete timelines, as organisations assess the durability of current protections and prepare for the transition to post-quantum cryptography.

Quantum computing has transitioned from theoretical research to a strategic concern requiring executive attention. Decision-makers must now evaluate whether their communications infrastructure, supply chains, and partners are prepared for the transition to post-quantum cryptography.

Quantum readiness is a compliance issue

Rather than remaining simply a technological issue, quantum readiness is deeply intersecting with governance, compliance, and audit expectations. Sensitive information that must remain confidential for more than a decade is at risk without cryptographic agility, and regulatory bodies and auditors are beginning to ask about post-quantum readiness as part of compliance reviews.

In fact, government cybersecurity agencies around the world are introducing mandates that require departments to develop post-quantum migration plans. Similarly, procurement decisions are increasingly influenced by a vendor’s ability to transition to post-quantum cryptography, making operational resilience and accountability an issue at the executive level.

The Salt Typhoon attack demonstrated how adversaries are shifting from noisy malware to credential-based access, and quantum computing will only accelerate this trend. Harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks are already underway, targeting encrypted data for future quantum decryption.

Quantum risk is no longer hypothetical

The strategic focus has shifted from hypothetical scenarios to concrete timelines, as organisations assess the durability of current protections. This transition will necessitate new investment strategies, rigorous compliance reviews, and updated data-assurance standards.

In 2026, the first real defence against the post-quantum threat will come not from stronger encryption but from managing the metadata that surrounds every exchange. Metadata is just one example of the surrounding details of communication, who is talking, when, and how often, can reveal almost as much as the message itself.

Communications platforms such as video conferencing, unified messaging, mobile voice, and consumer messaging apps are increasingly in the crosshairs because they provide high-value intelligence. Unencrypted metadata, insider collaboration, and privileged access flows. Shielding metadata today makes it much harder for adversaries to build a complete picture of an organisation, even if they can eventually break encryption. What they gain years from now will be fragments, not insight.

Metadata as a first line of defence

Controlling metadata is the most immediate and achievable defence while quantum-safe encryption standards continue to mature. Limiting what outside systems can observe, separating communication paths, and keeping metadata within sovereign infrastructure all reduce what can be mapped or stored for future exploitation. Such an approach means that in the event that a hostile actor is ever able to steal information to decrypt later, they lack the contextual metadata—making it far harder to categorise, prioritise and weaponise the data they have stolen.

Limiting observable metadata also serves as a measurable way to show that systems are secure, auditable, and compliant. Ultimately, organisations that control who sees and stores their communication patterns today will be the ones that remain resilient in the quantum era.

By integrating governance into both technical and operational practices, organisations not only defend against harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks but also prove that trust, risk, and resilience are actively managed and verifiable across critical infrastructure.

In 2026, the question will no longer be whether to modernise communication security. It will be how quickly organisations can adapt to a threat landscape that is accelerating faster than ever before. Quantum risk is no longer theoretical; it is a definitive accountability issue.

Auditors will soon expect to see proof of crypto agility—not just encryption claims. The strongest encryption won’t matter if you give away the map. Protecting metadata today is the most effective hedge against the post-quantum threat.