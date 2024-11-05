PolyU and Oppo representatives during the signing ceremony. Credit: PolyU and Oppo.

Chinese smartphone company Oppo, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), is set to launch a joint innovation research centre for artificial intelligence (AI) imaging technology in Hong Kong.

This initiative follows the renewal of their collaborative framework agreement, with Oppo committing no less than 30m yuan ($4.2m) over the next five years to deepen the partnership.

The new centre, an expansion of a joint innovation lab established earlier, is expected to be operational by January 2025.

It will focus on continuing and extending research on AI-driven computational imaging, with applications of smartphone AI imaging at all levels.

The centre aims to recruit approximately 25 doctoral researchers and several postdoctoral candidates over a five-year period.

PolyU and Oppo have previously commercialised research outcomes and jointly nurtured AI talent.

PolyU president Jin-Guang Teng said: “We believe that this in-depth cooperation with OPPO will enable us to fully seize opportunities and actively promote technological innovation and knowledge transfer.”

OPPO Research Institute president Jason Liao said: “In the three years of collaboration between OPPO and PolyU, we have witnessed significant technological breakthroughs and notable achievements in talent cultivation through the Joint Lab.

“Adhering to our mission of ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World’, OPPO is dedicated to deepening the integration of academia-industry cooperation in the field of AI through this renewal, bringing more innovative intelligent imaging experiences to global users.”

As per the announcement, PolyU PhD students, in collaboration with Oppo engineers, have developed advanced Generative AI algorithms that enhance unclear smartphone photos into high-resolution images.

This technology has been integrated into Oppo’s flagship smartphones.

As mobile video filming and multimedia content creation demand increases, the Joint Innovation Research Centre will explore more complex areas such as video algorithms, album editing, and lightweight Generative AI models.

Generative AI refers to algorithms capable of creating new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos.

The centre’s goal is to harness AI technology to improve mobile devices’ imaging capabilities while ensuring high-quality image output.

In May 2023, reports indicated that Oppo had decided to shut down its chip design business due to an uncertain economic climate and declining smartphone sales.