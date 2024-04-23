OPTiM‘s patented computer system suggests security settings based on user and statistical information, enhancing data protection. The system acquires user details, extracts relevant security sets from a database, and recommends them to the user terminal. This innovative technology aims to improve cybersecurity measures efficiently. GlobalData’s report on OPTiM gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on OPTiM, AI-assisted repair estimation was a key innovation area identified from patents. OPTiM's grant share as of February 2024 was 53%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Computer system suggesting security set based on user information

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: OPTiM Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11916961B2) discloses a computer system designed to enhance security measures by providing personalized security set suggestions to users. The system, in communication with user terminals, includes a processor and a memory storing executable instructions. When a user requests a security set suggestion along with job-related information, the processor acquires this data, retrieves a relevant security set from a database, and presents it to the user as a proposed security configuration. Additionally, the system can store user-specific security settings and information for future reference, further customizing the security recommendations based on individual user attributes.



Furthermore, the patent details a method and a computer-readable storage medium implementing the same security setting suggestion process. Users can request security set suggestions by providing job-related information, allowing the system to extract suitable security configurations from the database based on the user's attributes. The extracted security sets are then presented to the user as proposals for enhancing the security of their user terminal. This innovative approach aims to streamline the security configuration process by tailoring recommendations to individual users' needs and job-related characteristics, ultimately improving overall security measures within the computer system.

