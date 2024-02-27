OPTiM saw the highest growth of 20% in patent filings in November and 99% in grants in October in Q4 2023. Compared to Q3 2023, Q4 2023 saw no growth in patent filings and grants by 99%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of OPTiM‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

OPTiM has been focused on protecting inventions in Japan(JP) with 30 publications in Q4 2023

The Japan(JP) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 86% filings and 0% grants. The Japan(JP), World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), and United States(US) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where OPTiM is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, OPTiM has 100% of its grants in United States(US)

Patents related to cybersecurity and digitalization lead OPTiM's portfolio

OPTiM has the highest number of patents in cybersecurity followed by, digitalization and remote patient monitoring. For cybersecurity, nearly 21% of patents were filed and no patents were granted in Q4 2023.

Bpm solutions related patents lead OPTiM portfolio followed by identity & access management, and security services

OPTiM has highest number of patents in bpm solutions followed by identity & access management, security services, television, and e-commerce.

For comprehensive analysis of OPTiM's filings and grants, buy the databook here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed