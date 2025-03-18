Oracle launched more than 50 AI agents within the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.

Tech major Oracle has pledged $5bn investment over the next five years to expand its AI-driven cloud services in the UK.

This investment aims to augment Oracle Cloud infrastructure’s presence in the UK, facilitating the UK government’s ambition to foster AI innovation and adoption across various sectors.

UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle said: “This $5bn investment will accelerate our AI ambitions, providing businesses and public services with cutting-edge cloud infrastructure to drive productivity, enhance security, and unlock new opportunities for growth – driving forward our Plan for Change.

“By working with global tech leaders like Oracle, we’re cementing the UK’s position at the forefront of the AI revolution, creating high-skilled jobs, fuelling innovation, and securing our place as a world-leading tech powerhouse.”

The funding will enable a broad range of UK organisations to access Oracle’s extensive suite of AI and cloud computing services.

These services include sovereign AI, multi-cloud solutions, and the latest in generative AI technologies.

Oracle said its initiative will support both public and private sector entities in sectors such as healthcare, financial services, defence, retail, and manufacturing.

It will focus on assisting these organisations in migrating various workloads to the cloud, modernising applications, and driving innovation through AI.

Oracle added that it recently launched more than 50 AI agents within the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite.

These AI agents are designed to streamline routine tasks in areas such as finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing, and service.

With the new investment, Oracle aims to extend these AI capabilities to more UK organisations.

Oracle UK senior vice president and country leader Siobhan Wilson said: “The UK Government’s vision is clear: use AI to help power the UK’s future.

“Our cloud investment will help ensure that customers can use AI to achieve new levels of productivity, unlock growth, and benefit from superior performance and security, all with improved cost savings.”

Earlier in March 2025, Oracle launched its AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore to foster AI adoption across Southeast Asia.

The facility, part of Oracle’s Solution Center, will serve as the firm’s hub for innovation and collaboration.