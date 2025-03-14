The Oracle AI Centre of Excellence builds on Oracle’s partnerships with governments and enterprises in Southeast Asia. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Oracle has announced the launch of its AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore, aimed at fostering artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across Southeast Asia.

The facility, part of Oracle’s Solution Center, will act as a hub for innovation and collaboration, the US technology company said.

The Oracle AI Centre of Excellence builds on Oracle’s partnerships with governments and enterprises in Southeast Asia.

It provides a digital and physical environment equipped with “state-of-the-art” systems and technology.

The centre is backed by Oracle experts and partners, facilitating training and secure cloud-based experimentation.

Organisations can access training sessions and certifications on cloud and AI technologies, led by Oracle University and ecosystem partners.

This initiative aligns with Oracle’s goal to equip 10,000 students and professionals in Singapore with digital skills by 2027.

The centre will allow organisations to test early-stage AI innovations in secure cloud environments, addressing business challenges.

With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, businesses can leverage autonomous AI, AI-driven analytics, generative AI, machine learning, and AI agents across various industries, including government, healthcare, finance, and telecommunications.

It also aims to facilitate proof-of-concept projects, enabling organisations to pilot AI initiatives and assess their feasibility and benefits.

The centre is expected to support adoption of new AI features in finance, HR, supply chain, sales, service, and marketing workflows.

Its ecosystem partners include Accenture, Deloitte, PwC, and ST Engineering, among others.

Oracle Japan & Asia Pacific executive vice president Garrett Ilg said: “AI will fuel the next wave of opportunity and growth. The Oracle AI Centre of Excellence will empower individuals and organizations of all sizes across Southeast Asia with cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies, world-class training, and a dynamic environment for experimentation and innovation.

“It further strengthens our commitment to train thousands of students and professionals in Singapore and provide readily-available digital talent for the local workforce.”

In January 2025, Oracle introduced a suite of AI agents to assist sales professionals in managing customer-related tasks.

These agents are designed to streamline the sales process by updating records and compiling intelligence reports, even across multiple languages.