What if everything we know—the stars, the galaxies, the expanding fabric of space-time—isn’t floating in a limitless void, but instead exists inside a black hole?

It may sound like a work of fiction; however, this theory is gaining increased traction thanks to fresh data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). If these findings hold, they might reshape our entire understanding of the universe.

Observing the universe

To be able to collect credible data, JWST is mounted with an abundance of technology and equipment, allowing observers to peer into the vast reaches of outer space. The telescope is equipped with a huge golden mirror, enabling it to catch as much light, from as far away as possible.

Unlike the Hubble Telescope, JWST is designed to detect infrared light. This feature is handy, as light from some of the furthest galaxies gets stretched into the infrared part of the spectrum, meaning it can view objects that are more than 13 billion years old—almost as old as the universe itself. There are plenty more intricate, complex features, but in short, the JWST is a giant, super-sensitive infrared camera floating around in space.

Galactic rotation

The so-called “cosmic Russian doll theory” is driven by a striking observation made by the JWST. In an observation of 263 early galaxies, scientists found that many of them—about 80%—seem to rotate in the same direction. This discovery has puzzled scientists, as our current cosmological models state that the rotations of galaxies should be randomly distributed, with a 50-50 split.

Despite the small sample size, this observation shatters existing frameworks, resulting in exciting breakthroughs. One idea explored by physicists like Nikodem Poplawski of the University of New Haven proposes that black holes do not just swallow matter into oblivion but may also give birth to new universes.

Black hole cosmology

This is where black hole cosmology, also known as “Schwarzschild cosmology,” enters the fray.

In this theory, within every black hole lies its own universe, and yes, that could include our own. The core idea entails that as matter collapses into a black hole, it does not simply condense down into an infinitely dense point (a singularity), as previously believed.

Rather, Poplawski posits that “the matter instead reaches a state of finite, extremely large density, stops collapsing, undergoes a bounce like compressed spring, and starts rapidly expanding.” Sound familiar?

The statement sounds like an alternative version of the Big Bang, which many scientists believe to be the birth of the universe.

The cherry on top to help prove this theory lies in the rotation of the observed galaxies. One of the few concrete things researchers understand about black holes is that they spin. If our parent black hole spun in a particular direction, the very fabric of our universe might have inherited that angular momentum, thus explaining the unusual galaxy rotation patterns JWST observed.

Cosmic theories with space to grow

However, these concepts remain firmly in theoretical territory. Current technology has not evolved to allow for further research.

In other words, we cannot just send a probe past the event horizon of a black hole, as it will be destroyed. But JWST’s sharp vision is providing new clues that were impossible even a few years ago. Its deep-field observation of the early universe is revealing structure, spin, and anomalies that could either reinforce or unravel everything we thought we knew, taking us past the point of no return.

Whether or not we are living in a black hole, curiosity can give rise to fantastic discoveries. It is up to us to look past the event horizon.