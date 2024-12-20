The funding milestone follows a period of significant growth for the company, which recently surpassed 2.5 million rings sold. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

Finnish health technology company ŌURA has secured $200m in a Series D funding round, raising the company’s valuation to $5.2bn.

Fidelity Management & Research Company and DexCom led the funding round.

The capital injection will aid ŌURA to expand its product offerings and invest further in product, science, and healthcare innovation, including artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, the company will use the funding to advance expansion efforts globally and explore further acquisitions to expedite growth.

This funding milestone follows a period of significant growth for the company, which recently surpassed 2.5 million rings sold.

Additionally, ŌURA’s member base and revenue have more than doubled over the past year, the company said.

This year, ŌURA expanded its retail presence globally with new partnerships, including Amazon and Target.

The company also grew its commercial business with expanded military partnerships, such as those with the Naval Health Research Center, the Air Force, and the Defense Innovation Unit.

Recently, the company also formed a partnership with Medicare Advantage provider Essence Healthcare and a strategic metabolic-health partnership with Dexcom.

The company recently introduced the next-generation Oura Ring 4, offering an unparalleled degree of accuracy, comfort, and personalisation through its breakthrough Smart Sensing technology.

Furthermore, ŌURA has expanded its product capabilities from its core Sleep and Activity pillars to include a broader range of health use cases, such as Heart Health, Stress & Resilience, and Women’s Health.

ŌURA CEO Tom Hale said: “As we continue to drive momentum and growth, we are bolstered by the additional support of these investors.

“We’ve made significant progress in advancing our mission to make health a daily practice and will use this funding to unlock new opportunities, with AI development at the center of our strategy. We know that ŌURA has the potential to change lives at scale, and we’re excited to continue leading the market in innovation while pursuing opportunities that extend beyond the ring.”

In November 2024, ŌURA announced an agreement to acquire Sparta Science, a company focusing on converting health and performance data into actionable intelligence.