OVH Groupe has been granted a patent for a hybrid liquid-cooling system designed for rack-mounted immersion cases. The system includes a closed-loop fluid distribution arrangement, an external cooling module, a serpentine convection coil, and fluid cooling blocks to efficiently cool electronic components submerged in dielectric immersion cooling liquid. GlobalData’s report on OVH Groupe gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on OVH Groupe, Data center cooling systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. OVH Groupe's grant share as of February 2024 was 72%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Hybrid liquid cooling system for rack-mounted immersion cases

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: OVH Groupe SA

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924998B2) discloses a hybrid liquid cooling system designed for rack-mounted immersion cases within a rack frame. The system includes a closed-loop fluid distribution arrangement with a tube channel network to circulate channelized fluid to and from the immersion cases. An external cooling module conditions the fluid to lower temperatures, while a serpentine convection coil submerged in the dielectric immersion cooling liquid helps cool the ambient temperatures. Additionally, fluid cooling blocks are in direct thermal contact with heat-generating electronic components to facilitate cooling based on the lower-temperature channelized fluid.



Furthermore, the system incorporates an external cooling source, such as a dry cooling unit, to provide lower temperature fluid flow to the external cooling module. The tube channel network facilitates the circulation of channelized fluid between the serpentine convection coil, fluid cooling blocks, and external cooling module. The system is versatile, accommodating various electronic components like processing units, memory units, and storage units. The compact design of the vertically-oriented serpentine convection coil allows for efficient cooling while being positioned adjacent to the heat-generating components. Overall, the patent outlines a comprehensive liquid cooling system tailored for rack-mounted immersion cases, enhancing thermal management in data center environments.

