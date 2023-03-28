Credit: Jason Marz / getty images

British-based autonomous vehicle software developer, Oxbotica, is partnering with Google Cloud to accelerate deployment of their autonomous vehicle software to customers globally.

The partnership will rely on Google Cloud’s expertise in cloud infrastructure to help market autonomous software that is reliable, scalable and safe to deploy in all self-driving cars.

GlobalData analyst Peter Kelly told Verdict, “British companies are not unique in seeking to advance the use of software in autonomous vehicles.

Most of the hardware that is needed to get to highly advanced autonomous driving already exists.”

What is missing is the appropriate level of driving capability, and that is primarily about continuing to develop software that can deal with more real-world situations,” says Kelly.

Oxbotica plans to use other Google Cloud capabilities, like Vertex AI, to develop, test and validate its self-driving technology.

Autonomous vehicles will require high levels of data transfer. In addition, they will have to undergo remote updates and maintenance, likely requiring more data-related applications that need support.

“It is difficult for a company specialising in complex technology design also to deploy all of the required data infrastructure that supports the vehicle’s functioning, so using an established cloud supplier seems logical,” says Kelly.

“This is a step that pretty much all Autonomous Vehicle developers will have to take ultimately,” he adds.

Oxbotica can rapidly analyse and process large datasets to learn across different use cases.

“The combination of Oxbotica’s leading technology and our reliable infrastructure and AI and data-enabled cloud platform has the potential to accelerate autonomous mobility in various industrial use cases,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

This infrastructure will speed up insights and allow for more testing and experimentation, which will help improve the technology’s safety.

“From last mile logistics to public transportation, we look forward to working together to positively impact the lives of end users,” continues Kurian.