Pentera aims to accelerate innovation through research and development. Credit: Thapana_Studio/Shutterstock.

Pentera, a US-based cybersecurity software company focused on automated security validation solutions, has secured $60m in its Series D funding round.

This funding round was led by Evolution Equity Partners, with participation from Farallon Capital Management.

The latest funding round brings Pentera’s total funding to $250m.

With the new funding, Pentera aims to accelerate innovation through research and development, AI integration, and expansion in the US market.

Pentera said that since its previous funding round in December 2021, it has increased its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 300% and expanded its customer base by 200%.

The company’s platform aims to address the evolving cyber threat landscape, enabling organisations to adopt continuous threat exposure management frameworks to ensure defences are validated against AI-driven threats.

Pentera’s platform emulates real-world adversarial techniques to identify security gaps across on-prem networks, web assets, and multi-cloud environments.

It allows security teams to analyse attack paths, identify root causes, and prioritise remediation for effective risk reduction.

Pentera CEO Amitai Ratzon said: “Security teams face relentless, automated threats that traditional testing methods can’t match. This investment allows us to accelerate innovation and expand our platform to help enterprises continuously validate their security against real-world attacks.

“As we execute our strategy to exceed $200m in ARR, we are actively exploring strategic M&A opportunities to drive market consolidation and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Evolution Equity Partners managing partner Richard Seewald said: “Pentera has redefined enterprise security testing and validation practices. Pentera’s exceptional growth, strong enterprise adoption, and category-defining innovation make it the clear leader in Automated Security Validation.

“We are proud to lead this investment and continue our relationship with Pentera as it scales globally, expands its technology, and continues to set the industry standard for security validation.”

More than 1,100 enterprises, including Casey’s, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Virgin Atlantic, are said to use Pentera to validate their security defences.

In January 2022, Pentera raised $150m in Series C funding, which brought its valuation to $1bn.