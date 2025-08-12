This Facility Aims To Deliver Rapid, Sustainable Pcb Solutions Across Europe. Credits: Im Imagery Via Shutterstock.

Indian chipmaker Polymatech Electronics has unveiled its new printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing facility in Estonia.

The company reportedly invested approximately $116m towards the establishment of this new facility. This site will serve premium mobile phone manufacturers and other sectors, including defence, aerospace, and semiconductors.

Polymatech’s new facility features a 929sqm cleanroom and incorporates advanced machinery. It is projected to produce up to 50,000sqm of multi-layer high-density interconnect (HDI) printed circuit boards (PCBs) annually.

Eswara Rao Nandam, CEO of Polymatech Electronics, stated that the new facility will address the growing demand for PCBs in various high-end applications.

“This facility positions us to deliver tailored, engineered solutions to some of the most demanding industries,” he added.

Dr. Allen Nejah, chief innovation officer of Polymatech Electronics, called the new facility ‘a remarkable achievement’.

“It enhances our ability to deliver sophisticated PCB solutions for Europe’s technological and defence sectors and helps us to release products faster in the market,” he added.

The Estonian site adds to the company’s growing presence globally. Last year, in 2024, it announced investments in France and Bahrain.