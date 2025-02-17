In a world of accelerating climate disorder, preparation is no longer optional; it is a critical strategy for enduring success.

In 2024, global average temperatures were 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time. This has continued into 2025, with January 1.75°C above, making it the hottest on record, despite predicted cooling due to the La Niña weather pattern. This 1.5°C threshold was set in the Paris Climate Accords in an attempt to reduce the risks and impacts of climate change. When the accords were signed, it was estimated that the threshold would be broken in 2045.

Climate change timelines are forecast to accelerate

For the threshold to be truly broken, the increased temperature must be shown over many years. However, timelines are forecast to accelerate, meaning global temperatures are predicted to surpass the 1.5°C threshold sooner than expected.

The accelerated timeline exposes businesses to more frequent and severe weather events such as droughts, floods, and wildfires. Businesses that fail to anticipate these disruptions may face operational setbacks, supply chain failures, and financial losses.

Companies must prioritise climate adaptation and resilience strategies. US businesses are not exempt from this, despite less pressure to cut emissions and the country’s withdrawal from the Paris accords.

Risks are already evident

The risks to logistics, infrastructure, and global trade are already evident—low water levels in the Panama Canal have disrupted global shipping, California’s wildfires have repeatedly threatened industries and homes, and semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan has suffered due to drought. These are not anomalies but warning signs of a world where climate-related disruptions will become the norm.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

If global warming accelerates faster than anticipated, businesses should also prepare for sudden and sharp government interventions.

Delayed transition is increasingly likely

The Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), a coalition of central banks, has warned of a “Delayed Transition” scenario. This envisions a future where policymakers, after years of inaction, introduce abrupt and severe climate regulations marked by surges in carbon and energy prices. The result would be economic turbulence, with businesses forced to adapt under chaotic conditions whilst contending with the escalating physical impacts of climate change.

This scenario is becoming increasingly likely. As extreme weather events intensify and pressure mounts on governments to respond, businesses that have not integrated climate risk into their strategies will be exposed.

The need for climate change resilience is immediate

The transition to a low-carbon economy may still be uncertain in its timing, but the need for resilience is immediate. Companies that take proactive measures—assessing climate vulnerabilities, diversifying supply chains, and investing in sustainability—will be better positioned to navigate the physical and regulatory challenges ahead.