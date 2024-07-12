The world prison population is estimated to have increased by 24% since the year 2000, which—despite differences between continents—is also approximately the estimated general increase in the world’s population.

Incarceration rates have risen astronomically since the 1980s, tripling in the US, and nearly doubling in many European countries.

Furthermore, data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics highlights that 71% of released prisoners in the US face rearrest within five years. This raises important questions about the effectiveness of modern prisons and how well offenders can re-integrate into society.

There might be another way

Introducing ‘Cognify’, a thought-provoking concept introduced by science communicator and filmmaker Hashem Al-Ghaili. It envisions a revolutionary approach to the penal system, focusing on reformation and rehabilitation rather than punishment.

Future prison subjects could choose between serving a typical prison sentence or accepting brain implants in combination with AI-generated virtual reality (VR) memories. These synthetic memories are “customised depending on the crime committed and the unique brain structure and psychological profile of the individual,” allowing them to serve lengthy sentences in a matter of minutes.

The process involves a detailed assessment of the individual’s neural pathways and cognitive functions. By understanding the specific areas of the brain that contribute to criminal behaviour, the implant would force the prisoner to experience emotions such as guilt and regret by targeting neural pathways that control memory, thinking, and logical thoughts. Additionally, as prisoners undergo rehabilitation, computers record information to help researchers understand what motivates individuals to commit crimes.

Shifting the prison focus

Al-Ghaili believes shifting the focus from punishment to rehabilitation will lower prisoner reoffending rates and “could enable them to reintegrate into society sooner and contribute to the workforce”. While the concept sounds incredibly dystopian, Cognify aims to revolutionise the criminal justice system by reducing the costs associated with traditional prisons, such as real estate, staffing, and security.

Conceptually, Cognify has the potential to address the root causes of criminal behaviour, which are often deeply ingrained and influenced by a variety of social, psychological, and biological factors. Traditional prison systems typically focus on punishment and isolation, which can exacerbate underlying issues and fail to prepare individuals for reintegration into society. Cognify, on the other hand, offers a solution that could reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

Science fiction similarities

Cognify shares parallels with the ‘White Bear’ episode of the television series Black Mirror. In the episode, a woman named Victoria wakes up with no memory of her identity. As the story unfolds, it is revealed that Victoria is a criminal who, as part of her punishment, is subjected to a daily cycle of psychological torment and memory erasure, designed to make her relive the horror and fear of her crimes perpetually.

Prison as entertainment

In ‘White Bear’, the focus is on inflicting suffering as a form of justice, which leads viewers to question the morality and humanity of such an approach. In this episode, Black Mirror touches on how people can come to accept new technology without questioning it, as visitors to White Bear Justice Park watch her relieve her punishment as entertainment. The concept provokes viewers to consider the limits and dangers of using technology for punishment, highlighting the potential for abuse and ethical transgressions.

This episode starkly contrasts traditional punitive justice systems by using advanced technology to enforce retribution and deterrence through psychological means. Similarly, Cognify envisions using advanced neural technology to alter criminal behaviour. However, while ‘White Bear’ portrays a highly punitive and cruel application of technology, Cognify emphasises rehabilitation and ethical considerations.

However, altering an individual’s brain function presents issues around personal autonomy, consent, and the potential for misuse. For such a concept to be viable, stringent regulations would be necessary to ensure that the primary goal of rehabilitation is always maintained. Ensuring AI is used ethically in society will become increasingly important in years to come. Cognify presents a bold, dystopian vision of a world where AI technology is used to alter criminal behaviour through neural implants and virtual reality. Though for now, it is probably best that we let Black Mirror serve as a cautionary tale.