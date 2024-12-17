Generative AI refers to self-learning algorithms that use existing data—such as text, audio, or images—to produce realistic new content.

It is a rapidly growing trend in the field of AI and GlobalData estimates that the total generative AI market will be worth more than $75.7bn by 2028, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 94%. Some of the best-known examples of generative AI are OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

However, recent developments in generative AI have highlighted concerns over data privacy due to greater data collection and storage practices.

How generative AI uses data

The development of generative AI models requires large amounts of data, often sourced from various locations across the web, like publicly available text, images, and other media. These datasets can unintentionally or deliberately include personal information, such as photos, email addresses, or even conversations scraped from social media platforms, raising concerns about the use of personal data without consent.

Content creators—such as authors, visual artists, and creative professionals—are also increasingly affected, as their work is often used to train AI models without permission or compensation. This has sparked calls for licensing requirements, however; AI developers argue that such measures could stifle technological development and innovation.

Privacy breaches and legal concerns

Generative AI’s reliance on extensive data raises important legal and ethical concerns, particularly concerning compliance with data protection laws like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The GDPR requires organisations to obtain explicit consent to collect and process personal data, and grants individuals the “right to be forgotten.” However, compliance with this proves difficult when data is integrated into large, opaque training datasets.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

This challenge is demonstrated by real-world legal disputes, such as the UK’s first major court case related to copyright infringement in AI training in January 2023. Getty Images, a leading provider of stock images, sued Stability AI, the creator of the AI image generator Stable Diffusion, for allegedly using copyrighted content without permission.

Such cases stress how generative AI models can inadvertently memorise and reproduce identifiable or proprietary data. A similar issue arose when Samsung faced a privacy breach in April 2023 after employees inputted sensitive corporate data into ChatGPT, inadvertently allowing sensitive information to become part of training data for the AI model.

Strengthening data protection in AI governance

As generative AI becomes increasingly adopted across industries, the need to safeguard data privacy has gained significant attention. The concerns surrounding data privacy have pushed some authorities to take action.

In April 2023, Italy’s data protection authority temporarily banned OpenAI’s ChatGPT to investigate its compliance with the GDPR. In that same month, Canada’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner launched an investigation into OpenAI’s practices. China has also proposed strict regulations for AI models like ChatGPT, including prohibitions on content deemed to “subvert state power” or “undermine national unity.”

Meanwhile, in May 2023, the UK’s competition watchdog initiated a review of the AI market focusing on generative AI models. The integration of sensitive personal data into AI systems poses significant challenges that require proactive regulation and effective governance. Clear, enforceable frameworks will be essential to balance innovation with the protection of personal data.