Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that artificial intelligence accounted for 28 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $432.3m. The $175m investment by BuildGroup Management and Monroe Capital in Amelia US was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, artificial intelligence-related deal activity decreased by 96% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $11.2bn and fell by 94% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 47% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 15% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Alantra Partners; Grant Thornton International; Toronto-Dominion Bank with 2, 2, 2 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Baker & McKenzie; Brabners; Cooley with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Deals Database tracks global deal activity, including mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, strategic alliances, and licensing agreements. Proprietary analysis is used to group deals into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Buyouts and Direct Investments done by Private Equity firms.